Nikola Janicic scored 15 points as the UT Martin Skyhawks rolled past the Champion Christian Tigers 86-57 on Friday night at Kathleen and Tom Elam Center.

The Skyhawks led by as many as 32 points. The Skyhawks were behind 39-36 at halftime and outscored the Tigers the rest of the way. A 16-0 run in the second half proved decisive.

For UT Martin, Nikola Janicic finished with 15 points, four rebounds and four assists, Davi Remagen added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Gabrielius Bubnys contributed 10 points off the bench.

For Champion Christian, Braylon Frazier led the way with 16 points and four rebounds, and Kelen Smith added 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Skyhawks moved to 2-2.

The Skyhawks are first in the OVC and have won two straight. UT Martin is 1-0 at home and 1-2 on the road.

The Skyhawks are back in action when they host the Ecclesia Royals on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

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