Zania Socka-Nguemen had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Hoosiers routed the Samford Bulldogs 80-44 on Friday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The Hoosiers set the tone early, taking the first quarter 28-10. They never trailed and led by as many as 46. A 18-0 run in the fourth quarter swung the game.

For Indiana, Zania Socka-Nguemen finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, Addy Nyemchek added 16 points and seven rebounds, while GiGi Battle contributed 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals off the bench.

For Samford, Kayte-Madison Bjornstad had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Avary Brewer added 10 points and four rebounds.

The Hoosiers moved to 4-0. The Bulldogs dropped to 2-2.

The Hoosiers sit first in the Big Ten and have won four straight. The Bulldogs sit first in the SoCon. Samford is 2-0 at home and 0-2 away from home.

The Hoosiers are back in action when they host the Milwaukee Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 2:00 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs next visit the Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The post Hoosiers Beat Bulldogs 80-44 as Socka-Nguemen Scores 17 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.