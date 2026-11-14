Ace Glass had 19 points, and the Vanderbilt Commodores beat the Prairie View A&M Panthers 89-62 on Friday night at Memorial Gymnasium (TN).

The Commodores came out fast, taking the first half 46-17. They never trailed and led by as many as 45. A 12-0 run in the second half proved decisive.

For Vanderbilt, Ace Glass finished with 19 points and four assists, Chandler Bing added 15 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Tyler Tanner chipped in 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and five steals.

For Prairie View A&M, Elijah Mitchell led the way with 15 points, and Anthony Gause added 13 points and four steals. Davis Bynum had a rough shooting night, going 5 of 16 from the field and finishing with 11 points.

The Commodores improved to 4-0. The Panthers fell to 2-3.

The Commodores sit first in the SEC and have won four straight. The Panthers are first in the SWAC and have lost three straight. Prairie View A&M is 2-0 at home and 0-3 on the road.

The Commodores are back in action when they host the Eastern Illinois Panthers on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Panthers are back in action when they visit the Ohio State Buckeyes on Monday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

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