Louis Bond and Rashad King scored a combined 54 points as the Northeastern Huskies beat the Yale Bulldogs 84-73 on Friday night at Cabot Center.

The Huskies came out fast, taking the first half 43-34. They led by as many as 13 points. A 13-0 run in the first half built the early lead.

For Northeastern, Louis Bond finished with 29 points, Rashad King added 25 points, five rebounds and six assists, while Dorian Grosber contributed 15 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

For Yale, Daniel Ogunyemi finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, a double-double, and Trevor Mullin added 19 points, five rebounds and three steals.

The Huskies improved to 2-2. The Bulldogs dropped to 1-3.

The Huskies sit first in the CAA and have won two straight. Northeastern is 2-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. The Bulldogs sit first in the Ivy and have lost three straight. Yale is 1-0 at home and 0-3 away from home.

The Huskies are back in action when they visit the Butler Bulldogs on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are back in action when they host the Emmanuel (MA) Lions on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

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