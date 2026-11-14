Omari Witherspoon scored 16 points as the George Washington Revolutionaries routed the Harvard Crimson 85-57 on Friday night at Charles E. Smith Center.

The Revolutionaries came out fast, taking the first half 40-33. They led by as many as 28 points.

For George Washington, Omari Witherspoon finished with 16 points, six rebounds and three steals, Jean Aranguren added 16 points and four assists, while Felix Kossaras chipped in 14 points off the bench.

For Harvard, Robert Hinton had 19 points. Thomas Batties II had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 12 from the field and finishing with 10 points.

The Revolutionaries moved to 4-0. The Crimson dropped to 2-2.

The Revolutionaries sit first in the A-10 and have won four straight. The Crimson are first in the Ivy and have lost two straight. Harvard is 1-0 at home and 1-2 on the road.

The Revolutionaries are back in action when they host the Ferrum Panthers on Monday, Nov. 16, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The Crimson are back in action when they visit the American University Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

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