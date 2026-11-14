Heidi Williams had 16 points and 10 rebounds and four steals, and the UMBC Retrievers beat the Morgan State Lady Bears 85-50 on Friday night at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

The Retrievers set the tone early, taking the first quarter 22-13. They never trailed and led by as many as 37. A 10-0 run in the second quarter proved decisive.

For UMBC, Heidi Williams finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and four steals, Shariah Baynes had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists off the bench, while Kennedy Austin contributed 10 points and five rebounds.

For Morgan State, Mihjae Hayes led the way with 17 points and eight rebounds, and Dru Carlton added 12 points.

The Retrievers improved to 4-0. The Lady Bears dropped to 1-4.

The Retrievers are first in the Am. East and have won four straight. UMBC is 3-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The Lady Bears are first in the MEAC and have lost four straight. Morgan State is 1-0 at home and 0-4 on the road.

The Retrievers next visit the Pittsburgh Panthers on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The Lady Bears are back in action when they host the Virginia Lynchburg Dragons on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

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