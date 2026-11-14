Halle Dolliver had 24 points and four steals, and the Omaha Mavericks topped the Drake Bulldogs 77-73 on Friday night at Baxter Arena.

The Mavericks set the tone early, taking the first quarter 20-13. The lead changed hands 8 times. It was 54-53 after three quarters, and 62-58 with six minutes left. The Bulldogs had a 10-0 run in the second quarter.

For Omaha, Halle Dolliver finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and four steals, Mya Skoff had 23 points and four assists, while Cora Olsen contributed 17 points and four rebounds.

For Drake, Mylea Monahan finished with 15 points and four assists, and Brooklin Dailey added 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Mavericks improved to 2-2. The Bulldogs fell to 2-2.

The Mavericks are first in the Summit. Omaha is 2-1 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Bulldogs are first in the MVC. Drake is 2-0 at home and 0-2 on the road.

The Mavericks next visit the Creighton Bluejays on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are back in action when they host the St. Thomas Tommies on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The post Mavericks Beat Bulldogs 77-73 as Dolliver Scores 24 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.