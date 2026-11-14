Jonathan Powell had 17 points, and the Pittsburgh Panthers defeated the Butler Bulldogs 76-64 on Friday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The Bulldogs had the better start, winning the first half 42-34. The Panthers trailed by as many as 12 points before rallying. The Panthers were behind 42-34 at halftime and outscored the Bulldogs the rest of the way. A 13-0 run in the second half swung the game.

For Pittsburgh, Jonathan Powell finished with 17 points and six rebounds, Chase Foster had 15 points and six rebounds off the bench, while Baye Ndongo contributed 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

For Butler, Eduardo Klafke had 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals, and Asim Djulovic added 11 points and four rebounds. Eduardo Klafke had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 13 from the field.

The Panthers improved to 4-0. The Bulldogs fell to 2-2.

The Panthers sit first in the ACC and have won four straight. Pittsburgh is 2-0 at home and 2-0 on the road. The Bulldogs sit first in the Big East and have lost two straight. Butler is 2-1 at home and 0-1 on the road.

The Panthers are back in action when they host the Villanova Wildcats on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are back in action when they host the Western Carolina Catamounts on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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