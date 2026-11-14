Jaland Lowe had 21 points and six assists as the Georgetown Hoyas beat the Clemson Tigers 85-78 on Friday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Hoyas came out fast, taking the first half 47-32. They led by as many as 19 points. The Hoyas led 47-32 at halftime and 64-66 with six minutes left, but the Tigers would not go away and won the second half 46-38 before the Hoyas held on. A 18-0 run in the first half built the early lead.

For Georgetown, Jaland Lowe finished with 21 points, four rebounds and six assists, Vince Iwuchukwu had 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Elmarko Jackson chipped in 17 points.

For Clemson, Ace Buckner led the way with 20 points and five assists, and Cole Certa added 14 points and five rebounds.

The Hoyas improved to 4-0. The Tigers fell to 3-1.

The Hoyas sit first in the Big East and have won four straight. Georgetown is 3-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The Tigers are first in the ACC.

The Hoyas next host the Navy Midshipmen on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers next host the The Citadel Bulldogs on Monday, Nov. 16, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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