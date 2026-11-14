Kailah Correa had 24 points and eight assists as the Monmouth Hawks routed the Bryant & Stratton-Albany Bobcats 125-31 on Friday night at Hackensack Meridian Athletic Center.

The Hawks came out fast, taking the first quarter 28-2. They never trailed and led by as many as 94. A 25-0 run in the third quarter swung the game.

For Monmouth, Kailah Correa finished with 24 points, five rebounds and eight assists, Vanessa McManus added 23 points, seven rebounds and four steals, while Sanai Tyler contributed 23 points, 11 rebounds and three assists off the bench.

For Bryant & Stratton-Albany, TyZanae Reed had 10 points, and Mei-Lin Calliste added eight points, six rebounds and three blocks. TyZanae Reed had a rough shooting night, going 1 of 12 from the field.

The Hawks improved to 3-1.

The Hawks sit first in the CAA. Monmouth is 3-0 at home and 0-1 away from home.

The Hawks are back in action when they host the Marist Red Foxes on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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