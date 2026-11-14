Jada Bates scored 17 points as the North Carolina A&T Aggies rolled past the Guilford Quakers 80-32 on Friday night at Corbett Sports Center.

The Aggies set the tone early, taking the first quarter 23-10. They led by as many as 51 points. A 22-0 run in the first quarter put them in front early.

For North Carolina A&T, Jada Bates finished with 17 points, Drew Alexander had 13 points off the bench, while Crystal Hardy contributed 12 points off the bench.

For Guilford, Shaylah Glover led the way with six points, and Briahna Scott added five points.

The Aggies moved to 2-2.

The Aggies are first in the CAA. North Carolina A&T is 2-0 at home and 0-2 away from home.

The Aggies next host the Liberty Flames on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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