Christian Gurdak had 20 points and 14 rebounds, and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights beat the Bryant Bulldogs 72-51 on Friday night at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

The Scarlet Knights led by as many as 21 points. It was 35-31 at halftime, and 64-49 with six minutes left. A 10-0 run in the second half proved decisive.

For Rutgers, Christian Gurdak finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds, Jamichael Davis added 18 points and four rebounds off the bench, while Lino Mark contributed 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

For Bryant, Roi Behar led the way with 19 points. Keegan Harvey had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 16 from the field and finishing with 10 points.

The Scarlet Knights improved to 3-0. The Bulldogs fell to 1-4.

The Scarlet Knights sit first in the Big Ten and have won three straight. The Bulldogs are first in the Am. East and have lost four straight. Bryant is 1-1 at home and 0-3 on the road.

The Scarlet Knights are back in action when they visit the Houston Cougars on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 2:00 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are back in action when they visit the Massachusetts Minutemen on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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