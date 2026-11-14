Grace O'Gara scored 17 points as the West Georgia Wolves beat the Stonehill Skyhawks 65-63 on Friday night at Merkert Gymnasium.

The Wolves set the tone early, taking the first quarter 24-12. They led by as many as 12 points. It was 48-46 after three quarters, and 55-55 with six minutes left. The go-ahead basket came with 0:30 left: Grace O'Gara makes 27-foot three pointer. A 10-0 run in the first quarter built the early lead.

For West Georgia, Grace O'Gara finished with 17 points and six rebounds, Meghan Gentile had 14 points and four rebounds, while Sydne Tolbert contributed 12 points and four assists.

For Stonehill, Reese Roggenburk had 14 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four blocks, a double-double, and Ella Pelletier added 14 points and eight rebounds. Brooke Paquette had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 12 from the field and finishing with 12 points.

The Wolves improved to 3-1. The Skyhawks fell to 0-4.

The Wolves sit first in the UAC and have won three straight. West Georgia is 2-0 at home and 1-1 away from home. The Skyhawks are first in the NEC and have lost four straight. Stonehill is 0-1 at home and 0-3 on the road.

The Wolves next visit the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The Skyhawks next host the Boston University Terriers on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

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