Gia Cooke had 22 points, and the West Virginia Mountaineers beat the Northwestern Wildcats 66-53 on Friday at Colonial Hall.

West Virginia never trailed and led by as many as 13. The Mountaineers led 46-44 after three quarters, and it was 51-48 with six minutes left before they pulled away.

For West Virginia, Gia Cooke finished with 22 points, six rebounds and three assists, Zahirah Walton added 16 points, four rebounds, three assists and six steals, while Khyala Ngodu chipped in 10 points and four rebounds.

For Northwestern, Camdyn Nelson had 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Casey Harter added 10 points and five rebounds. Lily Carmody had a rough shooting night, going 3 of 13 from the field and finishing with nine points.

The Mountaineers moved to 4-0. The Wildcats fell to 1-3.

The Mountaineers are first in the Big 12 and have won four straight. West Virginia is 3-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The Wildcats are first in the Big Ten and have lost three straight. Northwestern is 1-1 at home and 0-2 away from home.

The Mountaineers are back in action when they host the Akron Zips on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 10:30 a.m. ET. The Wildcats next visit the App State Mountaineers on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

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