Multiple NFL players are officially ruled out or listed as questionable for Week 10, with several key fantasy assets sidelined or uncertain ahead of Sunday’s slate.

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is listed as questionable with rib injuries but practiced in limited fashion and played through them last week — surpassing 16 fantasy points. He is expected to play Sunday against the New England Patriots. Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown is also questionable with ankle and knee injuries but has averaged eight targets per game when playing over 75% of snaps. He faces a favorable matchup: the Lions have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is questionable with a knee injury after returning to limited practice. The Lions have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs and rank bottom six in rushing touchdowns and yards allowed to the position. If Stevenson sits, Corey Kiner would step in. Patriots tight end Hunter Henry has no injury designation and is expected to play. Detroit has allowed the most yards, touchdowns, and fantasy points to tight ends this season.

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. was removed from the injury report and will play against the Houston Texans. Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston is questionable with a toe injury; head coach Todd Monken said Friday he is “trending in the right direction.” Texans running back David Montgomery returned to full practice Friday and remains questionable. Woody Marks missed Thursday’s practice but is not on the final injury report and will play.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten missed practice but is off the injury report and will play against the Tennessee Titans. Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers returned to practice Thursday and is active. Tennessee has allowed the most fantasy points per game to wide receivers and the third-highest rate of explosive pass plays.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III sat out Friday’s practice; head coach Andy Reid said the team will “see how he feels” before Sunday. Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is questionable with a concussion after missing Week 9; if active, he is a WR2 against Buffalo, which allows the 10th-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. upgraded to full participation Friday and is questionable; he saw 11 targets last week and has scored over 13 fantasy points in three of his last four games.

New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. upgraded to full practice Friday but remains questionable after missing seven games with a hamstring injury. If active, he is projected as an RB2 against Carolina, which allows the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs. If inactive, Audric Estime becomes a streaming option in 12-team leagues.

Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight cleared concussion protocol and will play Sunday. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. were both removed from their respective injury reports and will play. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock was removed from the injury report and will start against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey did not practice to start the week and has been unreliable in recent games — active but not playing a single snap twice in the last five weeks. He is not recommended for fantasy lineups.

Multiple players are ruled out: Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson and quarterback Gardner Minshew II were placed on injured reserve, ending their seasons. Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is out for Week 10. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was placed on IR and will miss at least four games. Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis was placed on IR and will miss at least four games. Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson did not practice and is out for Week 10. Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate has not practiced and is ruled out.

The post Week 10 NFL Inactives: St. Brown Likely, A.J. Brown Questionable, Multiple Stars Ruled Out appeared first on Ball Exclusives.