Clarke Jackson had 16 points, and the Cornell Big Red held off the Canisius Golden Griffins 64-61 on Friday at Newman Arena.

It was 49-48 after three quarters, and 53-50 with six minutes left.

For Cornell, Clarke Jackson finished with 16 points and six rebounds, Rachel Kaus had 14 points, four rebounds and three assists, while Audrey Chen chipped in eight points and three assists.

For Canisius, Maria Sanchez Pitarch finished with 11 points, and Shariah Gailes added 10 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.

The Big Red improved to 2-2. The Golden Griffins fell to 2-1.

The Big Red sit first in the Ivy. Cornell is 2-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Golden Griffins are first in the Metro. Canisius is 1-0 at home and 1-1 away from home.

The Big Red next host the Mercyhurst Lakers on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Golden Griffins are back in action when they visit the Syracuse Orange on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The post Big Red Beat Golden Griffins 64-61 as Jackson Scores 16 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.