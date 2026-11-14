Brent Bland scored 26 points as the Miami Hurricanes rolled past the North Alabama Lions 94-52 on Friday at Watsco Center.

The Hurricanes set the tone early, taking the first half 54-26. They led by as many as 47 points. A 17-0 run in the second half swung the game.

For Miami, Brent Bland finished with 26 points and five rebounds off the bench, Nick Dorn had 18 points off the bench, while Shelton Henderson chipped in 14 points and 12 rebounds.

For North Alabama, Cortez Graham-Howard finished with 10 points, and Quan Lax added nine points, six rebounds and three assists.

The Hurricanes moved to 3-1. The Lions fell to 2-2.

The Hurricanes are first in the ACC and have won three straight. Miami is 3-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Lions are first in the UAC and have lost two straight. North Alabama is 1-0 at home and 1-2 on the road.

The Hurricanes next host the Rider Broncs on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Lions are back in action when they host the Fisk Bulldogs on Monday, Nov. 16, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

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