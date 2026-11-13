Wake Forest football declared itself "Bachelor U" on Friday after former quarterback Sam Hartman was announced as the lead of Season 30 of ABC’s "The Bachelor."

Hartman, who spent five seasons at Wake Forest and one at Notre Dame, is now a quarterback on the Washington Commanders’ practice squad. He joins two other Demon Deacons alumni in the franchise: Matt James, wide receiver from 2011 to 2014, who starred in Season 25 of "The Bachelor," and Tyler Cameron, backup quarterback from 2012 to 2014, who appeared in Season 15 of "The Bachelorette."

The school says it is the only college football program with three former players featured in the franchise. The announcement comes during a strong season for the Demon Deacons, who are 8-1 and ranked No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Head coach Jake Dickert signed a contract extension Thursday.

According to ESPN’s official data feeds, Hartman is 27 years old, in his first NFL season, and currently on the Commanders’ practice squad.

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