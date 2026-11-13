Ritorya Tamilo had 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the Hawai'i Rainbow Wahine beat the Saint Mary's Gaels 93-89 in overtime on Friday at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Gaels started fast, winning the first quarter 22-13. Down by as many as 11, the Rainbow Wahine stormed back into the game. The Rainbow Wahine were behind 57-50 after three quarters and outscored the Gaels the rest of the way.

For Hawai'i, Ritorya Tamilo finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, Bailey Flavell had 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, while Zyriah Price contributed 13 points, five rebounds and four steals off the bench.

For Saint Mary's, NaTallia Urlacher finished with 26 points, five rebounds and four steals, and Niveya Henley added 19 points and six rebounds.

The Rainbow Wahine improved to 1-2. The Gaels dropped to 1-3.

The Rainbow Wahine are first in the Mountain West. Hawai'i is 1-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. The Gaels sit first in the WCC. Saint Mary's is 1-0 at home and 0-3 on the road.

The Rainbow Wahine are back in action when they host the Loyola Marymount Lions on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Gaels are back in action when they visit the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

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