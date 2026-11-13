The UC San Diego Tritons visit the Utah State Aggies on Friday, Nov. 13, at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, with tipoff at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The Tritons are 2-0 and have won 2 straight. UC San Diego beat Fresno State Bulldogs 81-65 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Tritons average 90.5 points per game and allow 70.0. Rahmir Barno averages 17.5 points and 4.0 assists per game, and Treysen Eaglestaff averages 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Aggies are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Utah State beat Utah Tech Trailblazers 118-86 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Aggies average 100.7 points per game and allow 66.7. Mason Falslev averages 18.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, and Dallin Hall averages 7.0 assists per game.

The Tritons sit first in the Big West. The Aggies sit first in the Pac-12. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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