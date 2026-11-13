The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop halting all U.S. flights on Friday, November 13, 2026 — disrupting travel for 10 Power 4 college football teams ahead of Saturday’s games.

Among those affected were the Baylor Bears, Kansas State Wildcats and Utah Utes. They were three of four Big 12 programs impacted, along with Arizona State Sun Devils. Three Big Ten teams — Minnesota Golden Gophers, Purdue Boilermakers and Washington Huskies — and three SEC teams — Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers and Texas Longhorns — also faced delays. ESPN confirmed Oregon State Beavers had not departed for their road game against No. 24 Boise State on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. At least two Group of Six teams — North Texas Mean Green and Wyoming Cowboys — reported grounded flights as well.

Purdue Boilermakers switched to bus travel to Iowa City for their game against the No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes after their flight was delayed, according to sources cited by ESPN. North Texas also opted for buses to San Antonio for its matchup against UTSA Roadrunners.

The FAA said the ground stop was issued for safety reasons amid extraordinary circumstances. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said a communications failure affected regional air traffic control centers responsible for managing en route air traffic. Homeland Security officials stated there was no evidence of malicious activity.

This is the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023. The previous one followed the September 11, 2001, attacks.

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