Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi will play at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on January 19 against River Plate in a friendly — his first club match in Argentina.

Messi has appeared 29 times at Estadio Monumental, all for Argentina. His most recent appearance there was October 6, 2026, his 208th and final international match. He scored his 126th goal in that game, concluding a 21-year national team career that included two Copa América titles and a World Cup.

He has faced Argentine clubs four times previously: twice with Barcelona in Club World Cup finals (2009 vs. Estudiantes, 2015 vs. River Plate), once with Barcelona against Boca Juniors in the 2018 Joan Gamper Trophy, and once with Inter Miami against Newell’s Old Boys in a 2024 Miami friendly that ended 1–1. None of those matches occurred in Argentina.

Inter Miami confirmed Messi will be joined on the trip by Casemiro, Rodrigo De Paul, Luis Suárez, Nicolás Otamendi and Thiago Almada.

Messi is a finalist for the 2026 MLS Most Valuable Player award. He won the league’s Golden Boot with 26 goals in the 2026 regular season. Inter Miami opens the 2027 MLS season on February 19 against FC Cincinnati at Nu Stadium.

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