The Cal Poly Mustangs take on the Idaho Vandals at ICCU Arena on Friday, Nov. 13, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Mustangs are 1-2 and have lost 2 straight. Cal Poly lost to Grand Canyon Lopes 99-71 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Mustangs average 77.7 points per game and allow 88.3. Hamad Mousa averages 21.3 points per game, and Cayden Ward averages 2.7 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game.

The Vandals are 2-1. Idaho beat Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders 108-69 on Sunday, Nov. 8 at home. The Vandals average 90.7 points per game and allow 67.7. Kase Wynott averages 18.3 points per game, and Miles Klapper averages 5.3 assists per game. Hudson Ward averages 8.0 rebounds per game.

The Mustangs are first in the Big West. Cal Poly is 1-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. The Vandals are first in the Big Sky. Idaho is 2-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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