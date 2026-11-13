Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Anthony Santander apologized Friday for sharing anti-Muslim social media content on November 4.

In an Instagram statement, Santander said he reflected on the posts and spoke with trusted individuals, leading him to recognize the responsibility of his public platform. "I realize that this content caused hurt and I sincerely apologize," he said.

He affirmed his respect for Muslims and pledged to avoid sharing material that promotes hatred. "As a man of faith, I believe every person deserves dignity and respect, regardless of religion, background or beliefs," Santander said. "After hearing from people I hurt, I recognize those posts fell short of who I aim to be."

The posts included a video featuring a Christian preacher criticizing Muslims and a separate post falsely claiming Sharia law would take effect in the U.S. following Abdul El-Sayed’s election to the U.S. Senate in Michigan — a claim the material identifies as false. Santander deleted both posts on November 5.

His statement followed a public apology from Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro to the Muslim community and fans, issued after Shapiro met with community leaders. It also came one day after general manager Ross Atkins asked Santander to publicly respond to the controversy.

Santander, 32, is in his ninth MLB season. Verified data confirms his position (right field), team, age and experience — but does not state he missed the 2026 season or signed a contract in January 2025. The Blue Jays have not announced disciplinary action, and verified data contains no information about team discipline or contract details.

The post Anthony Santander Apologizes for Anti-Muslim Social Media Posts appeared first on Ball Exclusives.