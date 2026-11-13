The Memphis Grizzlies visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, Nov. 13, at Smoothie King Center, with tipoff at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Grizzlies are 7-4. Memphis lost to Denver Nuggets 123-118 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Grizzlies average 117.9 points per game and allow 111.9. Ty Jerome averages 26.2 points per game, and Cameron Boozer averages 5.5 assists and 9.8 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans are 4-8 and have lost 4 straight. New Orleans lost to Brooklyn Nets 145-111 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Pelicans average 116.9 points per game and allow 124.3. Zion Williamson averages 21.7 points per game, and Jeremiah Fears averages 4.9 assists per game. Derik Queen averages 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies are eighth in the Western Conference. Memphis is 2-4 at home and 5-0 on the road. The Pelicans sit 12th in the Western Conference. New Orleans is 3-4 at home and 1-4 away from home. The Pelicans lead the season series 1-0. New Orleans won the earlier meeting 135-134 on Nov. 2.

Memphis lists Zach Edey, Scotty Pippen Jr., Quinten Post and Richie Saunders as out. New Orleans lists Bryce McGowens, Yves Missi, Trey Murphy III and Trendon Watford as out and Bennedict Mathurin and Dejounte Murray as day-to-day.

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