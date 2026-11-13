Xavier McKinney scored 17 points as the Cleveland State Vikings held off the West Florida Argonauts 69-67 on Friday at Event Center.

The Vikings trailed by as many as 9 points before fighting back. The Vikings were behind 36-31 at halftime and outscored the Argonauts the rest of the way. The Argonauts had a 12-0 run in the first half.

For Cleveland State, Xavier McKinney finished with 17 points and six rebounds off the bench, Curtis Stinson Jr. added 14 points and six rebounds, while Dre Jones chipped in 10 points and five rebounds.

For West Florida, Eze Wali had 12 points, and DJ Shine added 12 points and four assists.

The Vikings improved to 2-2. The Argonauts dropped to 2-3.

The Vikings are first in the Horizon. Cleveland State is 2-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. The Argonauts sit first in the Atlantic Sun and have lost two straight. West Florida is 2-0 at home and 0-3 on the road.

The Vikings next visit the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 3:00 p.m. ET. The Argonauts are back in action when they host the Green Bay Phoenix on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The post Vikings Beat Argonauts 69-67 as McKinney Scores 17 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.