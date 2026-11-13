Jada Davis had 17 points, and the Eastern Washington Eagles beat the Walla Walla Wolves 101-21 on Friday at Reese Court.

The Eagles set the tone early, taking the first quarter 25-7. They never trailed and led by as many as 80. A 36-0 run in the second quarter swung the game.

For Eastern Washington, Jada Davis finished with 17 points, six rebounds and three steals off the bench, Martina Gelabert Blanco had 16 points and six rebounds off the bench, while Elyn Bowers chipped in 15 points and four rebounds.

For Walla Walla, Sidney Folkenberg finished with four points and seven rebounds, and Abigail Howington added four points. Sidney Folkenberg had a rough shooting night, going 1 of 10 from the field.

The Eagles moved to 2-2.

The Eagles are first in the Big Sky. Eastern Washington is 2-0 at home and 0-2 on the road.

The Eagles next host the UC Irvine Anteaters on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

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