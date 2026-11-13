The UIC Flames take on the Saint Mary's Gaels at University Credit Union Pavilion on Friday, Nov. 13, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The Flames are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. UIC beat UNC Greensboro Spartans 82-72 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Flames average 85.7 points per game and allow 58.3. Rashund Washington Jr. averages 17.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, and Mekhi Lowery averages 4.7 assists per game.

The Gaels are 2-1. Saint Mary's lost to Nevada Wolf Pack 96-95 on Sunday, Nov. 8 on the road. The Gaels average 96.7 points per game and allow 81.7. Joshua Dent averages 18.0 points per game, and Mantas Juzenas averages 4.7 assists and 10.0 rebounds per game.

The Flames sit first in the MVC. The Gaels are first in the WCC. Saint Mary's is 2-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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