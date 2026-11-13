The East Texas A&M Lions take on the Portland Pilots at Chiles Center on Friday, Nov. 13, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The Lions are 2-1. East Texas A&M lost to Fairleigh Dickinson Knights 80-76 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Lions average 72.0 points per game and allow 71.7. Alonzo Dodd averages 18.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, and Bo Aldridge averages 5.0 assists per game.

The Pilots are 3-1 and have won 2 straight. Portland beat Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors 73-66 on Monday, Nov. 9 on the road. The Pilots average 105.3 points per game and allow 75.0. James O'Donnell averages 19.2 points and 11.2 rebounds per game, and Kaia Isaac averages 3.8 assists per game.

The Lions sit first in the Southland. East Texas A&M is 0-1 at home and 2-0 away from home. The Pilots sit first in the WCC. Portland is 1-1 at home and 2-0 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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