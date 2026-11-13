The Loyola Marymount Lions visit the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Friday, Nov. 13, at Stan Sheriff Center, with tipoff at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Lions are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Loyola Marymount beat La Sierra Golden Eagles 118-37 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Lions average 92.3 points per game and allow 48.7. Shawnee Nordstrom averages 16.3 points and 3.7 assists per game, and Kayla Jones averages 8.7 rebounds per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-2. Alabama A&M beat Miles Golden Bears 81-61 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Bulldogs average 59.0 points per game and allow 72.0. Asianae Nicholson averages 10.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, and Skylar White averages 2.3 assists per game.

The Lions are first in the WCC. Loyola Marymount is 2-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The Bulldogs sit first in the SWAC. Alabama A&M is 1-1 at home and 0-1 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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