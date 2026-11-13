The Wright State Raiders take on the Samford Bulldogs at Pete Hanna Center on Friday, Nov. 13, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Raiders are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Wright State beat Toledo Rockets 76-68 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Raiders average 91.7 points per game and allow 70.0. Dominic Pangonis averages 16.0 points per game, and Andrea Holden averages 2.3 assists and 9.0 rebounds per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-1. Samford lost to UNLV Rebels 88-79 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Bulldogs average 83.0 points per game and allow 73.0. Will Shaver averages 15.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, and Ty Davis averages 4.5 assists per game.

The Raiders are first in the Horizon. Wright State is 2-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The Bulldogs are first in the SoCon. Samford is 1-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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