The Alcorn State Braves visit the Tarleton State Texans on Friday, Nov. 13, at EECU Center, with tipoff at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Braves are 0-3 and have lost 3 straight. Alcorn State lost to Murray State Racers 94-57 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Braves average 66.0 points per game and allow 95.7. Calvin Sirmans III averages 9.3 points and 6.3 assists per game, and Adam Tokpah averages 5.3 rebounds per game.

The Texans are 2-1. Tarleton State beat UT Dallas Comets 76-57 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Texans average 84.0 points per game and allow 71.0. Leroy Kelly IV averages 16.0 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, and Franck Emmou averages 3.7 assists per game.

The Braves are first in the SWAC. Alcorn State is 0-1 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Texans are first in the UAC. Tarleton State is 2-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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