The Stanford Cardinal take on the Santa Clara Broncos at Leavey Center on Friday, Nov. 13, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The Cardinal are 2-1 and have won 2 straight. Stanford beat UC Davis Aggies 67-60 on Sunday, Nov. 8 at home. The Cardinal average 74.3 points per game and allow 66.0. Hailee Swain averages 23.0 points per game, and Shay Ijiwoye averages 4.0 assists per game. Alexandra Eschmeyer averages 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Broncos are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Santa Clara beat Long Beach State Beach 89-70 on Monday, Nov. 9 on the road. The Broncos average 79.0 points per game and allow 60.7. Sophie Glancey averages 16.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, and Aniya Hooker averages 5.7 assists per game.

The Cardinal sit first in the ACC. The Broncos are first in the WCC. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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