Lisa Thompson scored 20 points as the Utah State Aggies routed the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 83-60 on Friday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

The Aggies came out fast, taking the first quarter 20-14. They led by as many as 30 points. A 13-0 run in the third quarter swung the game.

For Utah State, Lisa Thompson finished with 20 points and seven rebounds, Nicole Ogun had 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists off the bench, while Sami Mancini contributed 14 points and five rebounds.

For Bethune-Cookman, Keiara Gregory had 13 points and four rebounds. Tahjae Hawes had a rough shooting night, going 3 of 12 from the field and finishing with 10 points.

The Aggies improved to 2-3. The Wildcats dropped to 2-3.

The Aggies are first in the Pac-12. Utah State is 2-2 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Wildcats sit first in the SWAC and have lost three straight. Bethune-Cookman is 1-0 at home and 1-3 away from home.

The Aggies next visit the BYU Cougars on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 4:00 p.m. ET. The Wildcats next host the North Florida Ospreys on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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