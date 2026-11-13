The Drake Bulldogs take on the Omaha Mavericks at Baxter Arena on Friday, Nov. 13, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Bulldogs are 2-1. Drake beat Cleveland State Vikings 76-71 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Bulldogs average 67.0 points per game and allow 66.3. Quinn Vice averages 12.7 points per game, and Brooklin Dailey averages 3.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.

The Mavericks are 1-2. Omaha lost to Western Illinois Leathernecks 57-54 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Mavericks average 57.0 points per game and allow 52.3. Mya Skoff averages 11.3 points and 3.0 assists per game, and Avril Smith averages 7.7 rebounds per game.

The Bulldogs are first in the MVC. Drake is 2-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Mavericks are first in the Summit. Omaha is 1-1 at home and 0-1 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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