The Samford Bulldogs take on the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Bulldogs are 2-1. Samford beat UNC Asheville Bulldogs 50-40 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Bulldogs average 70.0 points per game and allow 55.3. Kaylee Yarbrough averages 13.3 points per game, and Francie Morris averages 4.3 assists per game. Carla Baguda averages 6.7 rebounds per game.

The Hoosiers are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Indiana beat Bradley Braves 84-56 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Hoosiers average 86.3 points per game and allow 53.7. Alisa Williams averages 13.0 points per game, and Malia Samuels averages 5.0 assists per game. Zania Socka-Nguemen averages 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Bulldogs are first in the SoCon. Samford is 2-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Hoosiers sit first in the Big Ten. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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