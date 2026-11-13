The Florida International Panthers visit the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on Friday, Nov. 13, at Alico Arena, with tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Panthers are 2-0 and have won 2 straight. Florida International beat West Florida Argonauts 85-75 on Friday, Nov. 6 at home. The Panthers average 93.0 points per game and allow 66.5. Tijan Saine Jr. averages 23.5 points per game, and Corey Caulker averages 5.5 assists per game. Justin Roman averages 8.5 rebounds per game.

The Eagles are 1-2. Florida Gulf Coast lost to Georgia Bulldogs 80-72 on Monday, Nov. 9 on the road. The Eagles average 85.3 points per game and allow 81.0. Bryson Lucas averages 16.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, and Turk Brown III averages 5.0 assists per game.

The Panthers sit first in the CUSA. The Eagles are first in the Atlantic Sun. Florida Gulf Coast is 1-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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