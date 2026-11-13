The West Georgia Wolves take on the Stonehill Skyhawks at Merkert Gymnasium on Friday, Nov. 13, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The Wolves are 2-1 and have won 2 straight. West Georgia beat Fort Valley State Wildcats 89-50 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Wolves average 74.0 points per game and allow 73.3. Sydne Tolbert averages 15.3 points per game, and Grace O'Gara averages 5.7 assists per game. Kobi Barnes averages 7.7 rebounds per game.

The Skyhawks are 0-3 and have lost 3 straight. Stonehill lost to DePaul Blue Demons 95-63 on Sunday, Nov. 8 on the road. The Skyhawks average 56.0 points per game and allow 99.0. Brooke Paquette averages 12.0 points per game, and Ella Pelletier averages 4.3 assists per game. Reese Roggenburk averages 8.0 rebounds per game.

The Wolves sit first in the UAC. West Georgia is 2-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Skyhawks sit first in the NEC. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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