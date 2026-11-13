Saniya Burks scored 26 points as the Texas State Bobcats beat the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders 63-47 on Friday at Strahan Arena at the University Events Center.

The Bobcats led by as many as 19 points.

For Texas State, Saniya Burks finished with 26 points and three steals, Crystal Henderson had 22 points and four steals, while Kyra Anderson contributed six points.

For Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Rayna Williams led the way with nine points, eight rebounds and four blocks, and Laura Frances Willis added nine points.

The Bobcats improved to 3-0. The Islanders fell to 1-2.

The Bobcats are first in the Pac-12 and have won three straight. Texas State is 2-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The Islanders are first in the Southland and have lost two straight. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is 1-0 at home and 0-2 on the road.

The Bobcats are back in action when they visit the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Islanders are back in action when they visit the Houston Cougars on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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