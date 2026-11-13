The Houston Cougars take on the Montana Lady Griz at Dahlberg Arena on Friday, Nov. 13, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The Cougars are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Houston beat Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks 89-59 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Cougars average 80.0 points per game and allow 58.0. Raegan McCowan averages 18.0 points per game, and Marta Llompart averages 6.3 assists per game. Elodie Lutbert averages 9.0 rebounds per game.

The Lady Griz are 1-2 and have lost 2 straight. Montana lost to Kansas State Wildcats 67-62 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Lady Griz average 68.7 points per game and allow 69.7. Paige Lofing averages 18.0 points per game, and Avery Waddington averages 3.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Cougars sit first in the Big 12. The Lady Griz are first in the Big Sky. Montana is 1-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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