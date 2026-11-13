The SIU Edwardsville Cougars visit the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils on Friday, Nov. 13, at Cameron Indoor Stadium, with tipoff at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Cougars are 2-2 and have lost 2 straight. SIU Edwardsville lost to Missouri Tigers 96-58 on Monday, Nov. 9 on the road. The Cougars average 77.8 points per game and allow 68.5. Jordan Pickett averages 11.5 points per game, and Jayden Riley averages 3.2 assists per game. Brennan Miller averages 6.5 rebounds per game.

The Blue Devils are 2-1. Duke lost to Michigan State Spartans 79-73 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Blue Devils average 90.0 points per game and allow 60.3. Patrick Ngongba II averages 16.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, and Cayden Boozer averages 5.7 assists per game.

The Cougars sit first in the OVC. SIU Edwardsville is 2-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. The Blue Devils are first in the ACC. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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