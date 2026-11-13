The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the LA Clippers on Friday, Nov. 13, at Intuit Dome, with tipoff at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The Thunder are 8-4 and have lost 2 straight. Oklahoma City lost to Portland Trail Blazers 118-108 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Thunder average 111.1 points per game and allow 106.9. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 29.7 points and 4.5 assists per game, and Isaiah Hartenstein averages 10.1 rebounds per game.

The Clippers are 2-8. LA lost to Phoenix Suns 133-110 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Clippers average 112.2 points per game and allow 118.1. Darius Garland averages 20.4 points and 6.9 assists per game, and Isaiah Jackson averages 5.9 rebounds per game.

The Thunder sit sixth in the Western Conference. Oklahoma City is 5-0 at home and 3-4 on the road. The Clippers are fourth in the Pacific Division. LA is 2-3 at home and 0-5 away from home. The Thunder lead the season series 1-0. Oklahoma City won the earlier meeting 108-101 on Oct. 25.

Oklahoma City lists Chet Holmgren, Thomas Sorber, Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams as out and Ajay Mitchell as day-to-day. LA lists Bradley Beal, Brandon Ingram, Jordan Miller and Yanic Konan Niederhauser as out.

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