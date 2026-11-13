The Philadelphia Eagles released wide receiver Hollywood Brown on Friday, November 13, 2026, at his request, according to ESPN sources.

Brown, 29, appeared in four games this season — starting once — and recorded five catches for 63 yards on eight targets. Each reception produced a first down.

The Eagles signed Brown to a one-year, $5 million contract this offseason. He joined the team to help fill receiving depth following the trade of Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown. Brown arrived alongside Elijah Moore and rookie Makai Lemon as part of a broader retooling of the Eagles’ wide receiver group.

Brown did not assume a significant role despite injuries to starters DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks. The Eagles cited Smith’s and Wicks’s expected returns, along with improved play from Darius Cooper and Lemon, as factors in their decision.

In October, Brown said he had hoped for more playing time when he signed but emphasized perspective over frustration. “When I was younger, I might’ve reacted differently,” he said. “Now I trust the process — and understand my role is part of something bigger than just snaps.”

Brown is in his eighth NFL season. He entered the league in 2019 as a first-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens. He has also played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles.

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