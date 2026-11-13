The College of Biblical Studies Ambassadors take on the Houston Christian Huskies at Sharp Gymnasium on Friday, Nov. 13, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

College of Biblical Studies lost to Texas Southern Tigers 98-78 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Ambassadors average 85.0 points per game. Odis Carter Jr. averages 22.0 points per game, and Samuel Cole averages 5.0 assists per game. Samuel Johnson averages 8.0 rebounds per game.

The Huskies are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Houston Christian beat South Dakota Coyotes 87-76 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Huskies average 89.7 points per game and allow 62.7. Max Alexander averages 19.0 points and 3.7 assists per game, and Mambourou Mara averages 8.3 rebounds per game.

The Huskies sit first in the Southland. Houston Christian is 1-0 at home and 2-0 on the road.

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