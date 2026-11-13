Katie Criswell scored 17 points as the Belmont Bruins beat the Troy Trojans 72-46 on Friday at Curb Event Center Arena.

The Bruins set the tone early, taking the first quarter 22-8. They never trailed and led by as many as 28. A 12-0 run in the first quarter built the early lead.

For Belmont, Katie Criswell finished with 17 points and five rebounds, Chelby Jordan had 15 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Kenley McCarn contributed 12 points and five rebounds.

For Troy, Aniya Hubbard had 11 points and five rebounds. Hannah Smith had a rough shooting night, going 3 of 12 from the field and finishing with 10 points.

The Bruins moved to 1-3. The Trojans fell to 2-2.

The Bruins sit first in the MVC. Belmont is 1-2 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Trojans sit first in the Sun Belt and have lost two straight. Troy is 1-0 at home and 1-2 away from home.

The Bruins next host the Tennessee Lady Volunteers on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Trojans next visit the LSU Tigers on Monday, Nov. 16, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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