Konstantina Mantziori scored 13 points as the Lindenwood Lions rolled past the Stephens STEPHENS 96-47 on Friday at Hyland Arena.

The Lions set the tone early, taking the first quarter 21-14. They never trailed and led by as many as 53. A 16-0 run in the third quarter proved decisive.

For Lindenwood, Konstantina Mantziori finished with 13 points, Saniah Tyler added 12 points off the bench, while Cadence Dykstra chipped in 10 points and five assists.

For Stephens, Ava Schlotzhauer had 15 points, and Effie Morris added nine points and three assists. Elizabeth Walton had a rough shooting night, going 3 of 12 from the field and finishing with eight points.

The Lions improved to 2-3.

The Lions are first in the OVC. Lindenwood is 2-0 at home and 0-3 away from home.

The Lions are back in action when they visit the Missouri Tigers on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

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