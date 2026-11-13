Borussia Dortmund announced Friday it will not renew its sponsorship with German defense company Rheinmetall when the agreement expires on June 30, 2027.

The partnership began in 2024 and named Rheinmetall Dortmund’s “champion partner,” with the company’s branding appearing on advertising hoardings during Bundesliga matches. It drew criticism from supporters soon after launch, prompting demonstrations—including one featuring a dummy tank—and leading some fans to end their support.

Dortmund chairman Carsten Cramer confirmed the decision followed a vote by club members at the 2024 annual general meeting opposing an extension beyond 2027. He said the club treated the membership’s position seriously during negotiations with Rheinmetall and acknowledged the partnership had been controversial since its start.

German media reported the deal was worth up to €9 million annually. Cramer stated the club will lose that income beginning in summer 2027, reducing its financial flexibility and requiring reassessment of planned investments.

Rheinmetall was founded in 1889. It was one of Germany’s largest arms producers during both World Wars and used forced labor during World War II.

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