South Africa is expected to start Chicago Fire FC defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi against Kenya in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday in Nairobi.

The teams drew 2-2 at Orlando Amstel Arena. Union Saint-Gilloise forward Relebohile Mofokeng scored in the 77th minute to put South Africa ahead 2-1 before Ryan Ogam equalized late. Mofokeng hit the post, created multiple chances and was substituted in stoppage time.

Houston Dynamo FC forward Lyle Foster assisted Mofokeng’s goal. Foster generated opportunities but did not score. Chicago Fire FC forward Puso Dithejane entered in the 57th minute and delivered several accurate crosses after replacing Tshepang Moremi.

Mbokazi did not play in the draw. He had recently returned from injury, and MLS-based players often require time to acclimatize after international breaks due to travel demands. Former South Africa coach Hugo Broos previously criticized Mbokazi’s move to Chicago Fire FC and cited similar adjustment challenges for other MLS-based players.

South Africa has not fielded a consistently effective striker in recent national team matches. Mamelodi Sundowns forward Rayners performs well domestically but has not replicated that production for Bafana Bafana lately. Moremi also lacked clinical finishing in the draw. At center-back, Ime Okon was described as short of his best and short of recent minutes for Hannover 96; Olwethu Makhanya committed a late error leading to Ogam’s equalizer.

South Africa’s next match is Tuesday in Nairobi. The match is an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

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