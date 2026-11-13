LeBron Thomas scored 14 points as the Green Bay Phoenix routed the Viterbo V-Hawks 66-46 on Friday at Resch Center.

The Phoenix led by as many as 20 points. It was 24-23 at halftime, and 52-40 with six minutes left. A 11-0 run in the second half swung the game.

For Green Bay, LeBron Thomas finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists, Clarence Payia added nine points and four rebounds off the bench, while Marcus Hall chipped in eight points, six rebounds and five assists.

For Viterbo, Treyton Fletcher had 11 points and six rebounds. Jack Hennessy had a rough shooting night, going 3 of 10 from the field and finishing with nine points.

The Phoenix improved to 3-2.

The Phoenix sit first in the Horizon. Green Bay is 2-0 at home and 1-2 on the road.

The Phoenix are back in action when they visit the West Florida Argonauts on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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