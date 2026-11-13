The Illinois State Redbirds take on the North Dakota State Bison at Scheels Center on Friday, Nov. 13, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Redbirds are 1-2. Illinois State lost to Purdue Boilermakers 76-59 on Monday, Nov. 9 on the road. The Redbirds average 81.3 points per game and allow 73.7. Johnny Kinziger averages 19.3 points and 3.7 assists per game, and Noah Cleveland averages 4.7 rebounds per game.

The Bison are 1-3 and have lost 3 straight. North Dakota State lost to Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners 91-80 on Sunday, Nov. 8 on the road. The Bison average 76.0 points per game and allow 83.5. Rob Diaz III averages 14.0 points per game, and Andy Stefonowicz averages 5.0 assists per game. Kaden Tate averages 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Redbirds sit first in the MVC. Illinois State is 1-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Bison are first in the Summit. North Dakota State is 1-0 at home and 0-3 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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